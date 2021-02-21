Annual Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Emporia hosted their 16th annual Polar Plunge to help raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

But it looked a little different this year--

“It was really different this year because of COVID-19 -- a couple of things was that all of our meetings were done via Zoom which was different and not being around each other and the biggest thing was even deciding if we were even going to have the plunge or if we wanted to wait a year but we decided it was important to have the plunge and raise as much money as we can for Special Olympics,” said Scott Hayes, Polar Plunge Committee.

Even with COVID-19 and the harsh temperatures--the community did not let the organization down.

“To have that kind of passion to jump into a freezing lake,I mean I don’t know what else you can do to express your passion for an organization,” said Director of Special Olympics Kansas, Mitch Guthrie.

The organization hopes to have raised $17,000 for Special Olympics Kansas--

“This all raises money for special Olympic athletes and it allows them to have more opportunities for our athletes and it enables them to go to national games and travel and get to go to world games overseas and get to compete against other athletes,” said Guthrie.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.