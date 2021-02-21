Advertisement

Annual Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Kansas

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Emporia hosted their 16th annual Polar Plunge to help raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

But it looked a little different this year--

“It was really different this year because of COVID-19 -- a couple of things was that all of our meetings were done via Zoom which was different and not being around each other and the biggest thing was even deciding if we were even going to have the plunge or if we wanted to wait a year but we decided it was important to have the plunge and raise as much money as we can for Special Olympics,” said Scott Hayes, Polar Plunge Committee.

Even with COVID-19 and the harsh temperatures--the community did not let the organization down.

“To have that kind of passion to jump into a freezing lake,I mean I don’t know what else you can do to express your passion for an organization,” said Director of Special Olympics Kansas, Mitch Guthrie.

The organization hopes to have raised $17,000 for Special Olympics Kansas--

“This all raises money for special Olympic athletes and it allows them to have more opportunities for our athletes and it enables them to go to national games and travel and get to go to world games overseas and get to compete against other athletes,” said Guthrie.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world
Topeka man dies following Jackson Co. traffic stop
27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline of Topeka was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
A federal magistrate judge rejected on Friday the government’s request to keep the alleged...
Judge rejects detention request for Kansas Proud Boys leader
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian collision in Valley Falls
Topeka Public Schools students will return to their classrooms Monday, after several weeks of...
Topeka Public Schools students return for in-person learning on Monday
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Crews responded to a grass fire at 5:25 a.m. Monday behind residences in the 500 block of N.E....
Crews respond to grass fire early Monday in North Topeka