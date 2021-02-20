Advertisement

Topeka man dies following Jackson Co. traffic stop

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is dead after a traffic stop was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka man is dead after a traffic stop happened near the Brown County line on US Highway 75.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. It said the driver and passenger were arrested when the passenger said he had taken methamphetamine and asked to go to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was immediately taken to the Holton Community Hospital where he later died. As per protocol, it said Sheriff Morse requested that an outside agency investigate the death of the man.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation into the death. It said the name of the resident will not be disclosed until the family of the deceased is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized a substance thought to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit bills, credit cards and a handgun. It said the drivers is currently being held in the Jackson Co. Jail on drug trafficking charges.

