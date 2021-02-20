Advertisement

Teammates, coaches visit Concordia High football player in hospital

On Saturday, classmates, teammates and coaches of Jeffrey Freed traveled to Salina Regional...
On Saturday, classmates, teammates and coaches of Jeffrey Freed traveled to Salina Regional Health Center to show their support in his fight against cancer.(Jordan Echer)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teammates of a Concordia High School football player tried to lift spirits in a Salina Regional Hospital room on Saturday.

According to 1390 KNCK radio, Concordia High School Senior Jeffery Freed has been diagnosed with metastatic testicular cancer. It said on Saturday, Freed’s friends, teammates, classmates and coaches traveled to Salina Regional Health Center to show support and encourage Freed to keep fighting.

According to KNCK, Freed was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 16, where doctors discovered the cancer and that it was spreading.

The radio station said in a Facebook post that Freed’s godmother, Kathy Ashland, created a medical fund at Citizens National Bank to help with the expenses of his treatment. It said the money will specifically be used for Freed’s medical bills.

“This has been such a shock,” Ashland told KNCK. “We didn’t really know what to do but this seemed better than nothing.”

Concordia High School Senior Jeffery Freed was diagnosed with metastatic testicular cancer. On Saturday, his friends,...

Posted by 1390 KNCK on Saturday, February 20, 2021

According to KNCK, Ashland has a durable power of attorney and will work with the bank as a conservator on the distribution of the money. Donations can be made to the Citizens National Bank at 115 W. 6th St. in Concordia, to the Jeffery Freed Medical Fund.

