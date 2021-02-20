Riley Co. reports one new COVID-related death, 10 new cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported one new COVID-19 related death and 10 new positive cases.

Riley County says one more COVID-19 positive patient has died in the county. It said the patient was a 76-year-old female who tested positive for the virus on Feb. 3 and passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Via Christi Hospital. This is the 33rd COVID-19 related death in the county.

According to the County, 10 new positive cases of the virus have been identified, along with four new recoveries, since its Feb. 17 report.

Riley Co. said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two COVID-19 positive patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the Riley County Health Department, it continued to vaccinate those 65 and older and K-12 teachers throughout the county. It said it also gave booster vaccines to those that were vaccinated between Dec. 22 and Jan. 25.

Due to forecasted warmer temperatures in the week of Feb. 22, the County said the Health Department will host vaccine clinics Tuesday through Friday and hold extended hours.

The County also said the WellHealth free COVID-19 testing site has opened at a new location. It said saliva-based testing will be offered at 419 Holiday Dr. in Manhattan every day through March 20, except Sundays, holidays and inclement weather days. It said everyone is welcome and appointments are recommended.

To make an appointment for the testing site, click here.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.