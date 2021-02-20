Advertisement

Owner of well-known Kansas City barbecue restaurant dies

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — L.C. Richardson, the owner and namesake of one of Kansas City’s most well-known barbecue joints, has died.

Richardson opened LC’s Bar-B-Q near the Truman Sports Complex in 1986. It became a favorite stop for fans on their way to Kansas City Royals and Chiefs games, and for barbecue fans across the region.

Richardson’s granddaughter, Tausha Hammett, announced on the restaurant’s website that he died this week. He was 86. A cause of death was not given.

“He’s just one of our legends that’s going to be sorely missed,” said Ardie Davis, a barbecue contest judge and the author of several books on barbecuing and grilling.

The restaurant announced that a public viewing will be held for Richardson on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Watkins Heritage Chapel. The family plans a private funeral service in Jackson, Mississippi, at a later date.

Richardson grew up in Mississippi and moved to Kansas City in 1953. He worked in restaurants, eventually becoming executive chef for Farmland Industries from 1973 to 1986. He took early retirement to open his own restaurant, The Kansas City Star reported.

