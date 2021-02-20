Advertisement

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce names Young Professional of the Year

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has named its 2020 Young Professional of the Year.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce said Jeff Sackrider has been recognized as the 2020 Young Professional of the Year during its annual meeting at the Manhattan Conference Center on Friday, Feb. 19.

According to the Chamber, Sackrider is the first recipient of the award.

The Chamber said Sackrider has been an engaged member of the Greater Manhattan Community for over two decades through his work with WTC, as well as community service and leadership. It said in his role as Customer Sales Consultant in WTC’s Manhattan office, he actively looks for new sales opportunities, helps current clients and represents WTC at Manhattan Chamber and other community events. It said in WTC’s time in the Manhattan market, Sackrider has been part of a team effort that resulted in over 800 new business clients to its newly constructed fiber-optic network.

According to the Chamber, Sackrider’s current community service commitments include the Manhattan Emergency Shelter board, Friends of the Beach board, the Manhattan Arts Center board, the GMCF Young Trustees and the Manhattan Rotary Club. It said he is an alumnus of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program class of 2008 and Leadership Manhattan class of 2020.

The Chamber said with a personal passion for visual arts, Sackrider also cofounded the local public art group, Incite MHK. It said since the group’s inception in 2019, it has raised money from private donors and sought local grants to install several murals in town, with more planned for the future.

The Chamber said its Young Professional of the Year award honors an outstanding young professional for professional and philanthropic roles they played to make a difference in the community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world
Topeka man dies following Jackson Co. traffic stop
27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline of Topeka was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
A federal magistrate judge rejected on Friday the government’s request to keep the alleged...
Judge rejects detention request for Kansas Proud Boys leader
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian collision in Valley Falls
Topeka Public Schools students will return to their classrooms Monday, after several weeks of...
Topeka Public Schools students return for in-person learning on Monday
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Crews responded to a grass fire at 5:25 a.m. Monday behind residences in the 500 block of N.E....
Crews respond to grass fire early Monday in North Topeka