Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce names Young Professional of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has named its 2020 Young Professional of the Year.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce said Jeff Sackrider has been recognized as the 2020 Young Professional of the Year during its annual meeting at the Manhattan Conference Center on Friday, Feb. 19.

According to the Chamber, Sackrider is the first recipient of the award.

The Chamber said Sackrider has been an engaged member of the Greater Manhattan Community for over two decades through his work with WTC, as well as community service and leadership. It said in his role as Customer Sales Consultant in WTC’s Manhattan office, he actively looks for new sales opportunities, helps current clients and represents WTC at Manhattan Chamber and other community events. It said in WTC’s time in the Manhattan market, Sackrider has been part of a team effort that resulted in over 800 new business clients to its newly constructed fiber-optic network.

According to the Chamber, Sackrider’s current community service commitments include the Manhattan Emergency Shelter board, Friends of the Beach board, the Manhattan Arts Center board, the GMCF Young Trustees and the Manhattan Rotary Club. It said he is an alumnus of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program class of 2008 and Leadership Manhattan class of 2020.

The Chamber said with a personal passion for visual arts, Sackrider also cofounded the local public art group, Incite MHK. It said since the group’s inception in 2019, it has raised money from private donors and sought local grants to install several murals in town, with more planned for the future.

The Chamber said its Young Professional of the Year award honors an outstanding young professional for professional and philanthropic roles they played to make a difference in the community.

