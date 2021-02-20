Kansas organizations seek nominations for United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas organizations are looking for nominations for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board.

Kansas Grain Sorghum says the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and the Kansas Farm Bureau are looking for candidates for the Sorghum Checkoff Board.

According to KGS, two Kansas positions are open for the board. It said for each vacancy, it must submit two candidates. Appointments are made by the Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

KGS said it is conducting a wide search and is looking for any and all interested farmers that want to serve the industry.

Interested candidates should contact Jesse McCurry before March 24, at 785-477-9474 or jesse@ksgrainsorghum.org.

For more information on the Sorghum Checkoff, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.