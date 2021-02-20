Advertisement

Holmes Murphy to host cybercrime webinar for Kansans

(Terri Russell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holmes Murphy & Associates out of Kansas City wants to help Kansans protect themselves against cyberattacks.

Holmes Murphy & Associates says cybercrime is on the rise, with no sign of letting up anytime soon. It said cybersecurity threats are everywhere and impact every business and organization, no matter the size. It said the question is not if cyber-attacks will target a certain organization, but when.

The independent risk management and insurance brokerage firm said it will host an online webinar on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 2 - 3 p.m. to discuss how Kansans can keep their personal information safe while online. It said Monica Minkel, Vice President and Executive Risk Enterprise Leadership of Holmes Murphy, Ross Ingersoll, Executive Risk and Cyber Account Executive at Holmes Murphy, and Dan Nelson, Co-founder and COO of Digital Silence, will join forces to help keep Kansans digitally safe.

According to Holmes Murphy, cybercriminals continue to target critical aspects of organizations, their people, processes and data. It said that threats continue to evolve as criminals become more sophisticated at taking advantage of weak cybersecurity defenses. Business risks of cybersecurity threats include compromised customer data it said, as well as devastating financial recovery expenses, a tarnished reputation, great financial loss and weakened trust with clients.

Holmes Murphy said webinar topics will include the following:

  • An overview of the 2021 landscape of cyber threats.
  • Business risks like compromised customer data, financial recovery expenses, company reputation and more.
  • Who the cybercriminals are after and high target companies.
  • What to do if a cyberattack is suspected to have targeted a company or resident.
  • Best practices to implement a hearty cybersecurity program.

For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.

