Geary Co. vaccinates over 3,000 residents

(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has vaccinated over 3,000 residents.

Geary County says as of Friday, Feb. 19, at noon, it has vaccinated a total of 3,197 residents with the COVID-19 vaccine. It said this number includes vaccines that have been given through the Health Department, Geary Community Hospital, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Brookdale Junction City and Valley View Senior Life, along with pharmacy partners Dillon’s, Walmart, CVS and Kolhoff.

According to the county, of the over 3,000 residents, all have received their first vaccine and 908 also received their second vaccine.

Geary Co. said as a reminder, it is still in Phase 2, which includes those over 65 years old, school employees, firefighters and law enforcement.

The County said it encourages all residents to signup for the vaccine on its website, or by calling the Health Department at 785-762-5788 or Geary Community Hospital at 785-238-0305.

To signup on online, click here.

