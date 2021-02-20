City of Topeka partnering to help older Kansans fill out vaccine interest survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging and Shawnee Co. Health Dept. are working together to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.

The City received 14,500 bottles of Faber hand sanitizer from an anonymous donor to distribute.

Executive Director for JAAA Susan Harris said there was a constant stream of cars throughout the two hour long event. She thinks because it only takes a few minutes to help fill out the survey and give a bag filled with resources and hand sanitizer helped.

“Interesting thing we’ve noticed is neighbors are bringing their neighbors,” she said. “People are bringing older adults that are needing that need that help that know they need that help, so we’ve had a great turnout.”

Community Engagement Director for the City of Topeka Monique Glaudé said, “As soon as a friend, a neighbor, a church member tells someone else, ‘I went, we stayed in line, it took 3-5 minutes, it’s great, go,’-- I think it’s just word of mouth.”

Harris is happy with the event but believes this is just the first hurdle they have to face to help older adults looking to get the vaccine.

“Hurdle number two will be transportation. How do we get people to and from the vaccine but right now if we can jump this hurdle and get them on the interest list -- that’s our focus,” she said.

These pop up events are essential to give all Kansans equal access according to Glaudé. She said they will continue to host them and did not give a date for the next one. She said they will continue to set up pop up events to make it easy for those to pull up and get their questions answered, and survey filled.

“Our first neighbor was 91 and he’d been waiting here for an hour before we came and patiently waiting and gracious and very appreciative of the service,” she said.

“Being able to have our tablets and hard copy surveys to ask those basic questions and to encourage people that to not let it be disheartening to you that you don’t have a cellphone number -- there’s a loved one, there’s your neighbor, there’s someone that you trust could utilize their phone number for you to have that access and that dialogue with Shawnee County.”

The partnership included help from volunteers from across the country. The AmeriCorps NCCC organization’s Sun Three group volunteered to help Kansans.

Abbey Poe, from Florida, said she’s getting used to the cold, but it’s worth it to stand outside to help those who need it.

Chelsea Spell, from New Jersey, added that with the older Kansans being in phase two, it’s important to help them now and not wait.

“Even though you got a good number of volunteers, it’s always a need to have some more during this time especially because there are a lot of people who don’t want to leave their house,” said Poe.

“It’s really important for them to access the vaccine and like I said before, they’re not always technology-savvy and things like that,” said Spell. “This is really important for them to access that care.”

To sign up for the COVID-19 Interest Survey, you can find more links and information to county health departments on the COVID-19 Resource tab.

