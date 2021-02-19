Advertisement

Southwest Power Pool returns to Level 1 alert

Southwest Power Pool (SPP)(Southwest Power Pool)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hours after Evergy gave its customers the all-clear to resume normal electricity use, the Southwest Power Pool has again declared a Level 1 energy alert.

In response to SPP discontinuing their alert, Evergy said early Thursday that it was back to normal operations, and was no longer asking customers to take extra conservation measures.

SPP says that while grid conditions have improved, it anticipates load and generation fluctuation within the next two days, meaning conditions could quickly change. They plan to run under conservative operations for that time.

Manhattan businesses trying to end Fake Patty’s Day event

