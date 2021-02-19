Man seriously injured in cross-over crash on K-10 highway in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, cross-over crash Thursday morning on K-10 highway in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. on K-10 highway near E 1900 Road. The location was about a mile east of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Volt was eastbound on K-10 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway, crossed the center median and westbound lanes and entered the north ditch, where it struck a light pole.

The driver, Jason Wiegert, 37, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Wiegert, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.