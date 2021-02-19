Advertisement

Man seriously injured in cross-over crash on K-10 highway in Douglas County

A 37-year-old Lawrence man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday...
A 37-year-old Lawrence man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on K-10 highway just east of Lawrence, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, cross-over crash Thursday morning on K-10 highway in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. on K-10 highway near E 1900 Road. The location was about a mile east of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Volt was eastbound on K-10 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway, crossed the center median and westbound lanes and entered the north ditch, where it struck a light pole.

The driver, Jason Wiegert, 37, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Wiegert, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a sport utility vehicle-semi crash Wednesday afternoon near...
One dead in car-semi crash in southwest Kansas
The Burger Stand to move to Brookwood Shopping Center
Two Topekans arrested after suspicious vehicle reported

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Warming
Friday forecast: Finally above freezing today!
Finally above freezing
Finally above freezing!
Manhattan Diversity Equity and Inclusion Taskforce
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Taskforce members discuss strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats