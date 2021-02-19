KDOL is advising Kansans to create a new account to avoid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rene Bberhart says she’s hasn’t had any income since November -- and cannot reach anyone with the department of labor.

She’s already worried -- and wonders what will happen when she gets a higher gas and electric bill this month.

In october Rene Eberhart tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, she applied for regular unemployment and found she wasn’t eligible, then she applied for the pandemic unemployment assistance to get any kind of help.

“Shortly after I applied I received a letter saying how much I was going to get per week and that was all the information I received at the time --I didn’t get anything in november and I continued to file,” she said.

Rene’s account was flagged as fraud without any explanation. She spent the months of December and January trying to get a hold of someone from the Kansas Department of Labor.

She didn’t get a response until late January.

“My second response was from the governor’s office and they said they were going to look it over and follow up but I never got a response back so as of this day, I am almost four to five months waiting with no determination, no funds, no answers and it is very frustrating at a time where our household has zero income right now,” Eberhart said.

K-D-O-L announced a two-factor process which requires people to create a new account--hoping that would eliminate the widespread fraud.

“That took me a couple of hours to figure out because you have to go in there and create a whole new account instead of trying to login into your old account,” she explained.

When trying the two-factor--you will have to verify your identity which can take up to a week, but some people, like Rene, don’t have time to waste.

“It makes me very sad to see posts about single mothers and children and parents that are truly suffering right now because we have no income,” said Eberhart.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.