Friday forecast: Finally above freezing today!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is that today will finally get back above freezing for the first time since February 5th! That’s 13 days of subfreezing temperatures and confidence is fairly high that all of northeast KS will get past 32° based on the highs from the past couple days getting warmer than expected.

The overall weather pattern will be quiet in the next 8 days with a warm up in the 40s for many spots this weekend and 50s and even 60s possible to begin next work week before cooling back down in the 40s for the 2nd half of the work week with a cold front on Wednesday.

Precipitation wise we’re monitoring Saturday night into Sunday morning for a chance of a wintry mix including the risk for patchy freezing drizzle. After this weekend’s round of precipitation confidence is low on chances for next work week. Between the 3 long range models only one has a chance of precipitation late Wednesday through Friday morning so will keep the forecast dry for now until there’s more consistency in the models.

Today: A sunny morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Most spots will be in the mid-upper 30s however areas near the Nebraska border may be around the freezing mark. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper teens-low 20s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds (models continue to differ on extent of cloud cover). Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Saturday night a wintry mix will develop after 3am and continue through at least Sunday morning. Models continue to differ on how widespread the precipitation will be but overall remain near or under 0.10″ for most of northeast KS so impacts will be low but still may create a few slick spots on the roads Sunday morning. Obviously Sunday’s high will be above freezing so even if a wintry mix continues past mid-morning because temperatures are below freezing about ½ mile above the surface, it’ll be above freezing at the surface reducing the threat for icy roads a couple hours past sunrise.

Sunday will be dry by 2pm for all of eastern KS with highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Next week with sunny skies to start the week warmer temperatures in the 50s are likely Monday and Tuesday with some spots getting in the 60s on Tuesday! At this time winds may gust 20-30 mph both days.

A cold front will push through Wednesday so it’s possible there may be cooling temperatures during the afternoon. This will set up highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Watch out for slick roads the next couple mornings: Patchy freezing fog both this morning and tomorrow morning. Black ice tomorrow morning due to melting of snow today and re-freezing overnight. Then by Sunday morning the wintry mix.

If a wintry mix (including freezing drizzle) does develop late Saturday night into Sunday morning in your area, roads may be slick through mid-morning until temperatures can get back above freezing and limit the icy conditions. Keep checking back through the weekend including Sunday morning before heading out for an update.



