TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans are being asked to avoid the area of SE 13th St. and Lawrence St.

Crews arrived around 5 p.m. to find both a home and a shed on fire.

They were able to put the fire out and rescue a dog in the process.

Firefighters had to resuscitate the dog, but believe it will make it.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.