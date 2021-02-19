Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Taskforce members discuss strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Manhattan’s newest taskforces met for the second time Thursday night discussing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Manhattan

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce focused on five areas, Individual and Family Support; Economic Opportunity, Public Safety; Livability; and Health and Wellness.

Taskforce members were given the opportunity to add to the list, started at the first meeting, of the strengths and weaknesses of each category.

Members even discussed some ideas on what could be done to address some of the weaknesses within the community.

“If you go to other cities, they usually have some kind of food hall, or you know a place where, it’s kind of like a food court, and you’ll see a lot of multicultural…food vendors in there, that’s not something that we have right now.” Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills, representative, Sheila Ellis-Glasper says.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce was formed to bring together different organizations to present ideas, programs, and initiatives to help strengthen the Manhattan community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.