Despite delayed vaccine shipment, SNCO Health Officials optimistic about vaccination plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s winter weather served a setback on Shawnee Co.’s vaccine distribution plan.

“To our knowledge, we are not going to be receiving this week’s allocations we might be receiving them next week or this weekend or at any time in the future it’s possible but we are not currently planning for that,” explained Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke.

“We have received notifications about next week’s allocations and so we do anticipate will get our normal weekly allocation next week and that is separate from the K-12 staff earmarked vaccine that we’re not sure how much will get there.”

However, Governor Laura Kelly’s new back-to-school vaccination plan, with increased doses on the way, creates a bright spot in the county’s goals.

“We do anticipate that we will receive the vaccine to support that In addition to our normal weekly allocation,” Locke said.

“But we’re waiting on confirmation for how many doses that will be we do however Believe we will be able to vaccinate the K through 12 staff much quicker than initially planned.”

Still, officials urge you to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines even if you’ve had the virus before or have been vaccinated.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the trends down nice and low really stop that spread so we can go back to, you know, life as we once knew it or at least close to it,” said Derik Flerlage of the Health Department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment told 13 NEWS the state will receive the doses slated for this week but they have not heard when the doses will arrive.

County health officials say they’re looking into how they can further expand vaccine sites to reach people in need.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.