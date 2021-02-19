Brass Rail avoids sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s oldest bar is saved.

Brass Rail Tavern owner Emil Spaeth posted on Facebook that he was able to get a small grant, and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and won’t have to sell after all.

“My thanks to those organizations and people who did their job for funding! You can bet on that! My thanks to you are just beginning,” Spaeth wrote. “Thanks for supporting your bar! The oldest bar in the Capital of Kansas! Thanks for supporting me! I won’t let you down and I’ll do a better job than anyone you know to make this your place because it’s not mine, it’s yours!”

Spaeth extended a special thanks to Tracy Christensen with Countrywide Realty, who had been working with him on a potential sale before funding came through to stay open.

He plans to re-open the Oakland neighborhood establishment, located at 401 NE Emmett St., in March.

