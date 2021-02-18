Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Kelly

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week has a contagious smile. And he’d love to share it with a loving, forever family.

Kelly is 15-years old. He’s bright, sweet and loving, with a passion for playing guitar.

He also loves to play basketball and is quite the competitor in Special Olympics. Kelly’s favorite classes in school are reading and PE.

Someday, Kelly hopes to help other children like himself, working to provide services to kids and families in need. Until then, he needs the help of an adoptive family.

Kelly does well with an established routine and schedule – with slow and clear transitions from one activity to the next. Kelly needs someone to advocate for him, and make sure he has the support and services to thrive.

If you’d like more information on Kelly, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

