VAEK helps get 1 million veterans vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VAEK has helped vaccinate 1 million veterans.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration has vaccinated 1 million veterans with their primer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to VAEK, its health system has given out over 5,600 primer doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,380 booster doses. It said the VA began vaccinations in December of 2020 and as of Feb. 17, 2021, it has vaccinated 329,685 veterans with their booster doses.

VAEK said the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are given 21 days after the first dose and the second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose. It said the second dose completes the vaccination process.

According to VAEK, the VA’s COVID-19 National Summary publishes its daily vaccination data on veterans, including information regarding employee and federal partner vaccinations.

VAEK said the VA follows current CDC guidelines and the VA COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan. It said during the limited supply phase, VA facilities have made progress through CDC PHase 1a and are offering vaccines to veterans in Phase 1b, which includes those 75 and older. However, it said some sites are offering vaccinations to more veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 as long as supply allows.

“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”

VA Eastern Kansas Director Rudy Klopfer said, “We are encouraged by the number of our Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

