Two Topekans arrested after suspicious vehicle reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans have been arrested after a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle at a home on SW 57th St.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman are facing various charges that include burglary and possession of methamphetamine. It said the arrest happened after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 2200 block of SW 57th St. on Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, just before 5:45 p.m., a deputy responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle that a resident noticed at a home that did not belong there. Deputies arrived and found two suspects inside the building. It said Whitney G. Lariviere, 32, and Ulric E. Sampson, 31, both of Topeka, were taken into custody. During the investigation, it said a K9 unit was deployed and drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lariviere was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka and charged with burglary, theft, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Sampson was arrested for a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. and also charged with burglary theft, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lariviere and Sampson were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The incident is still under investigation.

