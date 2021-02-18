Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian Church hosts food distribution

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church volunteers braved the cold to continue their food giveaway. This week was no different, with extreme cold temperatures forcing many other giveaways to cancel.

“We’ve usually got cars lined up clear past stems park and sometimes all the way back over to 17th,” said volunteer, Carol Thomas.

Volunteers handed out more than 150 boxes, stocked with items like fresh produce, cottage cheese, pork cutlets, and milk. In the midst of a pandemic, they’ve seen the need for food increase.

“Sometimes we don’t have as much food. and so last time we had to turn a few people away because we ran out of food,” Thomas said.

Volunteers say they want people to know they are here.

“It’s great that you guys are here. I mean this gets the word out to the community and helps more people that might want to consider this,” volunteer, Mit Winter says.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy suspends rolling blackouts
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
EB I-470 closed between Gage & Burlingame after fatal accident
Topeka Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday night
Police identify man killed in overnight shooting at south Topeka apartment complex
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages
Evergy customers coping with rolling blackouts.
Evergy warns more rolling blackouts could occur Tuesday night

Latest News

At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Rocky Zeller (left) receives his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, February, 17,...
Thornton Place residents and staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Southwest Power Pool moves back to Level 2 alert
Trinity Presbyterian Church volunteers braved the cold to continue their giveaway.
Trinity Presbyterian Church hosts food distribution