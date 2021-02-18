Thursday forecast: One more cold day, near above freezing tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be similar to yesterday before warming up above the freezing mark if not tomorrow definitely by the weekend. The next (and only) chance of precipitation is Saturday night into Sunday with low confidence on details.

Yesterday’s highs were able to get in the 20s for many spots (above 15° for the first time in 10 days) and today will be similar if not a few degrees cooler due to a northwest wind. After another frigid morning Friday in the single digits we’ll finally warm up in the 30s tomorrow with the warming trend continuing this weekend.

There still remains uncertainty on this weekend’s precipitation chance. There’s a wintry mix in the 8 day Saturday night into Sunday. One model has light snow along HWY 36 during this time while the other model has more widespread precipitation across all of northeast KS through early afternoon. Despite the differences in the details like precipitation type and how widespread the precipitation both models are in agreement it’s not going to amount to much and impacts will be low.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the single digits. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

If temperatures don’t get above freezing on Friday they will by Saturday. Not only are there differences in the precipitation forecast this weekend but there’s also differences in how much cloud cover there will be on Saturday. At this time will keep it as a mix of sun and clouds. The most welcome news about this weekend is no more single digit temperatures, around 20° Saturday morning and around 30° Sunday morning.

Next week remains quite mild Monday through Wednesday in the 50s (60s can’t be ruled out on Tuesday) with uncertainty on the timing/location of a cold front by the end of the week including Thursday which would impact how much cooler Thursday will be compared to Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy today there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Above freezing temperatures are likely Friday and/or Saturday depending on your location. Check back daily for updates on this weekend’s forecast especially since it is looking like the best chance of precipitation for the next 8 days. Still not guaranteed that all of northeast KS will get precipitation though.

