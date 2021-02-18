The Burger Stand to move to Brookwood Shopping Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burger Stand will find a new home in the Brookwood Shopping Center.

The Brookwood Shopping Center says The Burger Stand is moving from College Hill to Brookwood Terrace. It said in a Facebook post that the Topeka favorite would be opening its new home in March for carryout and “back to normal operations.” It said the location will offer indoor seating and a full bar in May.

Spring has sprung early at Brookwood with 3 HUGE announcements! SoulFire Nutrition is expanding and moving West into... Posted by Brookwood Shopping Center on Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Shopping Center also said that SoulFire Nutrition would expand and move West into the space between Wheatland Antique Mall and Top City Tech.

According to Brookwood, Linen Tree & Co will expand as well to take over the space SoulFire will leave vacant. It said this will double the size of the shop and allow space for more gifts and goodies to be sold.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.