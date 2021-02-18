Advertisement

Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (CNN) - The family of a 5-month-old baby, who was born premature, is running low on oxygen tanks and has been forced to ration them, due to the dayslong power outage in Texas.

Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three weeks ago. His mom, Angel Garcia, is a nurse, and she’s been treating him with an electric machine that converts room air into oxygen.

But now, the power is out in their community and has been since Monday night, so the family is running short on oxygen canisters that don’t require electricity.

Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three weeks ago. His mom, a nurse, had been treating him with an electric machine that converts room air into oxygen before the power went out.(Source: Angel Garcia via CNN)

“We’re not able to plug in his pulse oximeter to check on his oxygen. We’re keeping a constant eye on him to see how he’s doing,” Garcia told CNN.

Garcia says they have a fireplace but had to burn her 3-year-old daughter’s toy blocks when they started running out of wood. They made a makeshift heater out of a pot and some candles.

“A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on. People are tearing down their fences to burn,” she told CNN. “We started burning my daughter’s little wooden blocks because it was just too cold.”

Garcia says her family also has to boil bottled water because they don’t have water pressure at home.

She says she hopes people realize how bad the situation is in a state where people are not accustomed to this type of cold weather.

“There’s pretty much nowhere to go. Everyone in Texas is in the same boat. If they have electricity, there’s no water. If they have water, there’s no electricity,” she told CNN.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Former Seaman coach facing child pornography charges wants phone evidence dismissed
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages

Latest News

A 30-year-old man died from injuries suffered Wednesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle...
Newton police sergeant killed Wednesday afternoon in ATV crash
13 News This Morning At 5AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Biden, congressional Democrats to unveil immigration bill with path to citizenship
First Alert Cold
Thursday forecast: One more cold day, near above freezing tomorrow