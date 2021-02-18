State of Kansas to see vaccine delays due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could be waiting a bit longer for their vaccinations due to winter weather.

The Kansas Department of Health confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it received notice that the vaccination shipment for the week of Feb. 15 did not ship as scheduled.

KDHE said it is waiting for further details on when that shipment will arrive and if there will be any impacts on future shipments.

According to the KDHE, the shipment delay is due to winter weather moving throughout the nation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.