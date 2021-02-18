SPP discontinues Energy Emergency Alert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Southwest Power Pool has discontinued its Energy Emergency Alert, which means rolling blackouts should be over for Kansans.

The Southwest Power Pool says as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, it is no longer under an energy emergency alert. It said because of continued high demand and other issues with extreme cold, it will remain in conservative operations until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

“SPP thanks its members, neighboring systems and the millions of people in our region for their response to this historic event,” said Barbara Sugg, SPP president and chief executive officer. “This has been a case study in everyone doing their part on behalf of the greater good. We take our responsibility to keep the lights on very seriously and appreciate the trust placed in us to do so. Thanks to voluntary conservation by people across our 14-state region, the quick actions taken by local utilities, and the dedication and expertise of our operators, we’re thankful we could keep the region-wide impact of this storm to a minimum.”

SPP said while grid conditions have improved, it anticipates load and generation fluctuation within the next two days, and conditions could quickly change. It said under conservative operations, it may use longer-term unit commitment notifications.

According to SPP, it had declared a move from EEA Level 2 to EEA Level 1 at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. It said an EEA is declared when all available resources have been given to meet needs and it is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.

“SPP’s and our members’ grid operators are highly trained in crisis situations and work closely together to bring power back online in a controlled manner to ensure grid stability and safety,” said Bruce Rew, SPP senior vice president of operations. “We appreciate how impactful the loss of electricity can be, especially in extreme cold, and only direct our utilities to temporarily reduce regional electricity use when it’s the only way to prevent longer, more widespread, more dangerous, and more costly blackouts.”

SPP said the cold snap marks the first time in its history that it has declared Energy Emergency Alert Levels 2 or 3 for its entire region. It said it is also the first time the grid operator has had to direct utility companies to implement controlled, temporary blackouts to prevent widespread blackouts across the region.

“Considering the historic nature of this storm and how broadly it affected the entire SPP region, we’re grateful we could limit the use of controlled service interruptions to lessen the chance of longer, more impactful and more costly outages,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP executive vice president and chief operating officer.

According to the Power Pool, since its issuance of a Cold Weather Alert to utility services on Feb. 6, the first warning that heightened awareness is needed in response to weather conditions, the grid operator only directed the interruption of service twice, once for about 50 minutes on the morning of Feb. 15, and again for a little more than three hours on the morning of Feb. 16.

SPP said while it works to continue regional reliability, customers should continue to follow local utility’s directions regarding safety, conservation and potential outages.

