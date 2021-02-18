Southwest Power Pool moves back to Level 2 alert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As night falls and temperatures drop, the region’s power situation is feeling the strain again.

However, Evergy says customers should not be as worried about the potential for rolling blackouts as they were earlier in the week.

The Southwest Power Pool declared a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The SPP downgraded to Level 1 at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, as energy generation became sufficient to serve system-wide demand in their 14-state region. Even with that, SPP continued to urge all residents and businesses to conserve electricity.

As the SPP remained on Level 2 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Evergy warned another round of temporary blackouts might be needed overnight and into the day Wednesday. It was not necessary, and Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig said, so far, it looks like everyone will be keep their lights on Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The SPP’s communication about the likelihood of a level 3 hasn’t reached the level it did (Tuesday) night, so we’re going to hold steady with monitoring the situation,” she said.

Extreme cold gripping much of the region had increased demand to the point the SPP was on Level 3 alert earlier in the week. As a result, Evergy implemented rolling blackouts impacting some 60,000 customers Monday afternoon. Another high alert led to service interruptions impacting some 200,000 Evergy customers Wednesday morning.

