Shawnee Co. Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets canceled through March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Court has canceled all Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets through March.

Shawnee County District Court says it has canceled Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets from 8 - 10 a.m. through March 31, which was extended from its previous date of Jan. 31. It said afternoon traffic hearings and trials will be held as scheduled.

According to the Court, residents should contact the District Attorney’s Office at 785-251-4525 or by email to datraffic@snco.us with the subject line “Traffic” to resolve cases without appearing in court.

The Court also said that Monday DUI dockets will continue as scheduled. It said all previously scheduled jail time is postponed and will be rescheduled for after April 5. It said residents should call it at 785-251-6310 to reschedule jail time.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.