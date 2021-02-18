Shawnee Co. COVID-19 transmission scorecard shows continued improvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. improved two points - to a 12 - in this week’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard.

The score keeps the county in the “high” zone for a third-straight week, after more than three months in the “uncontrolled” area.

Shawnee Co. health officials note several positive signs over the past week, including the number of new cases decreasing 33 percent. It was the fifth-straight week of declines, with 244 new cases. The number needs to fall below 175 to drop out of the red/uncontrolled zone, where it’s been for 18 weeks.

Health officials also say the hospital occupancy rate dropped to the moderate index for the first time in 14 weeks, with pressure on the public health system falling in to the high zone, after six weeks at uncontrolled.

Shawnee Co.’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 5.8 percent last week.

Even with the positive trends, health officials remind people of the importance of continuing infection-prevention precautions: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hand.

