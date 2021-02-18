Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden High’s Rhen Calhoon.

Rhen is a four-sports athlete for the Wildcats: tennis, basketball, soccer and track.

She maintains a 4.023 GPA while participating in a slate of extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, serving as FBLA vice president and a community leader, Superior Honor Roll, yearbook and art club.

Rhen is also a Kansas Senior Games Volunteer of the Year and volunteers at Harvesters.

She will continue her academic and athletic career playing tennis at Barton Community College, where she plans to major in pre-dentistry.

