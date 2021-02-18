Propane providers asking for patience to propane users

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mechanical problems, pump breakdowns and far distances in the extreme cold are causing a delay for propane providers to some propane users.

We spoke with Executive Vice President with the Propane Marketers Association Greg Noll about what they are doing to help and what people should expect. He said to be patient.

“Rather than being kept full they call in for the delivery to be made and that wait time is taking longer than normal -- strictly based on the weather that we’re experiencing,” he said.

Propane users told 13 News they are running low or empty on propane to keep their home warm and have not received a re-up yet.

Noll said the consumption of propane during the cold temperatures over the past few weeks, and added usage over the past few days, is greater than the ability to get there. Supply not being the issue.

“There’s plenty of propane in the state of Kansas and neighboring states,” he said. “Matter of fact, other states around us come in to Kansas to pick up propane.”

Propane trucks are fueled by propane and diesel fuel. Noll said with those operating, or sitting overnight in the freezing temperatures, could be one of the many obstacles in their way to bring what they have to those in need.

“Diesel gels up. It’s the nature of the fuel and unless they take precautions to keep that from happening, certainly the starting up is a priority,” he said. “A big issue when it doesn’t happen, but a priority to fix it when it does.”

For those without propane, Noll encourages them to keep their thermostat down, wear layers and close any unused rooms or vents to help conserve heat in the home.

He assures drivers are working extra hours to make deliveries, following an executive order from Governor Laura Kelly this week allowing an extension to their hours of service.

“They’re doing everything they can do within their powers to make those deliveries,” he said. “We just ask for the continued patience of the consumers, who are the reason we’re here.”

