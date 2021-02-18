One taken to hospital following crash Thursday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:15 a.m. at N.W. 35th and Topeka Boulevard.

A blue Toyota Corolla and a silver Ford Edge collided in the intersection. The Toyota came to rest facing south while the Ford ended up facing northwest.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that the driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with what were believed to be minor injuries.

No one from the Ford required ambulance transportation to the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Traffic was being directed around the scene as crews responded to the crash.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Soldier Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

