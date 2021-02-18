Advertisement

One dead in car-semi crash in southwest Kansas

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a sport utility vehicle-semi crash Wednesday afternoon near...
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a sport utility vehicle-semi crash Wednesday afternoon near Greensburg in Kiowa County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a semi-trailer in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on US-54 highway, about 2 miles west of Greensburg in Kiowa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Buick Enclave SUV was traveling west on US-54 highway when it crossed the eastbound lane onto the eastbound shoulder and collided head-on with a 2011 Kenworth semi that was traveling east.

The driver of the Buick, Jordan Jae Stauth, of Haviland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Stauth was wearing a seat belt because of a fire that resulted from the crash.

The driver of the semi, Richard M. Moyer, 74, of Haviland, was taken to Kowa County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Moyer was wearing a seat belt.

