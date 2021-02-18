MHK organizations provide hotel rooms for the homeless

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - When last weekend’s weather forecast showed sub-zero lows, several organizations in Manhattan joined together to help those without a warm place to stay.

Here’s what they did to bring more than 20 community members out of the cold.

First Lutheran Church Common Table, in Manhattan, had extra money - and knew how they could put it to use.

“We don’t have an emergency shelter when it comes to weather or disasters. So, we had money in a dedicated fund, wanted to figure out how to get people off the street, so they didn’t freeze.” First Lutheran Church, Director of Congregational Life and Outreach, Stephanie Grynkiewicz says.

Stephanie Grynkiewicz with First Lutheran Church reached out to the Be Able Community Center, where many in Manhattan’s homeless community have built a relationship with the executive director, Scott Voos.

“I think one of the best parts is the trust had already been developed to where when we approached people with this idea. They felt safe and comfortable with, with going with us and trusting the process.” Be Able Community, Executive Director, Scott Voos says.

Voos and Grynkiewicz contacted the Super 8 Motel in Manhattan. By last week Wednesday, they arranged for 6 people to have a warm place to stay for the week.

“We’re trying to get out in front of the cold weather, and we feel like we have a few people who could benefit from a warm night’s stay,” Voos says.

“Honestly, this sounds, maybe a little dramatic, but we were scared people were gonna freeze to death,” Grynkiewicz says.

With continuing monetary support from the community, they have been able to extend the reservations through Friday.

Along with the funds from the First Lutheran Church, donations from community members helped more than 20 people stay at the hotel for more than a week. If you would like to donate, contact the Be Able Community Center in Manhattan.

