Manhattan Fire responds to three structure fires Wednesday

Manhattan Fire Department vintage logo
Manhattan Fire Department vintage logo(Becky Goff)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters had a busy Wednesday, responding to three separate structure fires throughout the day.

The first was at a single story home at 2905 Hickory Ct. Crews arrived to the home just before 9 a.m. and were able to contain the fire in about 15 minutes. The fire, deemed as an accident involving the home’s fireplace, caused about $17,500 in damages. Nobody was injured.

The department then dispatched crews to 1200 Ratone St. around 5 p.m. for an apartment fire. Firefighters were able to safely remove one cat and two dogs before a 10-minute effort to extinguish the fire. The fire caused extensive damage, displacing two people and causing an estimated $40,000 in damages. The cause is still under investigation.

Crews then responded to a fire after 9 p.m. at 2215 College Avenue. The fire, caused by an issue with a dryer, was quickly put out. Damages are estimated around $15,000. No injuries were reported.

