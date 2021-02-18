Advertisement

Manhattan businesses trying to end Fake Patty’s Day event

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Manhattan businesses are no longer interested in celebrating Fake Patty’s Day.

Business owners say they won’t plan events or promotions this year for the annual party event held in March in Aggieville before students go on spring break. Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said the event’s popularity has been declining in recent years and business owners no longer think it is worth the effort.

Since it was created in 2007, Fake Patty’s Day has drawn thousands of visitors to Manhattan. But it has also been criticized for encouraging excessive drinking and a related increase in crime.

