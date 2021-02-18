Newton police sergeant killed Wednesday afternoon in ATV crash

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old man who served as a sergeant for the Newton Police Department died from injuries he suffered Wednesday in an all-terrain crash in Harvey County, authorities said.

The man was identified as Levi Minkevitch, of Peabody.

The crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday near Dutch Avenue and E. Harvest Hill Road, about 3 miles southwest of Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Minkevitch was riding a 2014 Canam all-terrain vehicle in the ditch along Dutch Avenue, about a half-mile east of Harvest Hill Road.

The patrol said Minkevitch attempted to jump the ditch into the adjacent field.

Minkevitch lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.

Minkevitch was taken to Newton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash occurred while Minkevitch was off duty.

The Facebook page said Minkevitch had served as an officer with the department since 2013.

