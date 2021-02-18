Advertisement

Newton police sergeant killed Wednesday afternoon in ATV crash

A 30-year-old man died from injuries suffered Wednesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle...
A 30-year-old man died from injuries suffered Wednesday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Peabody in Harvey County, authorities said.(NBC15)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old man who served as a sergeant for the Newton Police Department died from injuries he suffered Wednesday in an all-terrain crash in Harvey County, authorities said.

The man was identified as Levi Minkevitch, of Peabody.

The crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday near Dutch Avenue and E. Harvest Hill Road, about 3 miles southwest of Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Minkevitch was riding a 2014 Canam all-terrain vehicle in the ditch along Dutch Avenue, about a half-mile east of Harvest Hill Road.

The patrol said Minkevitch attempted to jump the ditch into the adjacent field.

Minkevitch lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.

Minkevitch was taken to Newton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Newton Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash occurred while Minkevitch was off duty.

The Facebook page said Minkevitch had served as an officer with the department since 2013.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Former Seaman coach facing child pornography charges wants phone evidence dismissed
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
SPP ups energy emergency alert to Level 2, potential for overnight outages

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Cold
Thursday forecast: One more cold day, near above freezing tomorrow
Next week much nicer
Similar to yesterday
MHK Organizations provide hotel rooms for homeless
MHK organizations provide hotel rooms for the homeless