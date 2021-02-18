Local agencies will help older adults fill out COVID-19 vaccine interest form

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several agencies are partnering up to help older adults show their interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging (JAAA), the City of Topeka and the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) will begin hosting pop-up events to help people 65 and older fill out the county’s vaccine interest form.

Representatives from the groups told Shawnee Co. Commissioners Thursday they plan to host the events at places like senior independent living facilities and areas like community centers.

The goal is to help older adults express their interest in getting a shot even if they don’t have or don’t feel comfortable with the technology used to fill out the survey.

“We asked ...what can we do? What partnership and collaboration can we form to be able to address this issue? All seniors should be able to....if they have any interest complete the interest form,” recalled Monique Glaudé, the City of Topeka’s Director of Community Engagement.

The first event will be held Saturday, February 20th at JAAA’s office at 2910 SW Topeka Blvd. from 9 to 11 am.

No appointment is required but you should bring a working cell phone number and/or email address of a loved one so SCHD can get in contact with you when it is your turn to receive a dose.

A schedule of events is set to be released next week.

