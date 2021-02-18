KU ranks 5th best school for veterans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is one of the top five schools in the nation for veterans.

The University of Kansas says it now ranks fifth in the nation among Tier 1 research institutions in the annual “Military Friendly Schools” survey, which is one place higher than it was in 2020.

According to the University, the annual Military Friendly Schools survey is the oldest review of college and university investments in serving military-affiliated students. It said those that earn the Military Friendly School designation have been evaluated using public data and survey information. It said over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 schools earning the designation, and 162 of those chosen for the “Gold” award status.

KU said it has ranked a Military Friendly Top 10 school since 2018 and has earned “Gold” award status since 2017.

“We work hard to serve our military-affiliated students as they move to, through and beyond the university,” said April Blackmon Strange, director of the Lt. Gen. William K. Jones Military-Affiliated Student Center. “This award reflects that enduring commitment to the more than 1,500 veterans, service members, spouses, dependents and ROTC students who choose KU for their education.”

KU said the 117-question survey explores services and support for military-affiliated students, student retention data, graduation, job placement, loan repayment and loan default rates for all students, and for veterans specifically. It said the benchmark is set by the score of the leading institution.

According to KU, its Military-Affiliated Student Center is a centralized resource for students and is open during the 2020-2021 academic year. It said it includes a lounge with extended hours access, study spaces, headquarters for KU Student Veterans of America, VA Work-Study opportunities, GI Bill Assistance and more.

The University said it is one of 104 campuses in the nation to have the Department of Veterans Affairs VetSuccess on Campus program, which boasts a dedicated VA vocational rehabilitation counselor. It said it also has a partnership with a Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs representative to help with VA claims, which is now available remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KU said the center also offers many opportunities, including peer mentoring, training for staff and faculty who work with military-affiliated students, activities during Veterans Day week and honor cords for graduating military and veterans with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

According to KU, in addition to the center, it has multiple scholarship opportunities for military-affiliated students, a Veterans Upward Bound program and a series of Graduate Military Programs. It said it is one of 50 universities to have all branches of ROTC and one of eight designated as a Department of Defense Language Traning Center. It said the KU Edwards Campus has a Veterans and Student Leadership Lounge and offers academic programs and certificates in Leavenworth for military and civilians at nearby Fort Leavenworth. It said it also has 4,000 members in its Veterans Alumni Network.

The rankings can be found here.

