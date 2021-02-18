KHP to join campaign to enforce seatbelts near schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol will participate in a seatbelt enforcement campaign near area schools.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in partnership with the Seatbelts Are For Everyone program. It said the campaign will last for two weeks and is meant to enforce seat belts beginning Monday, Feb. 22, to Friday, March 5. It said Troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools.

According to KHP, SAFE is a local program that is administered by students at the high schools they attend. It said the focus of the program is to reduce deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. It said currently, 117 Kansas high schools from 57 counties participate in the program.

KHP said that according to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are more likely to be buckled up if the driver is also wearing a seatbelt. It said if the driver is buckled, around 97% of kids are also buckled. It said if the driver is not buckled, around 30% of children are buckled. It said it wants adults to model good driving behaviors for kids.

“The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seat belt usage,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.”

According to KHP, Troopers will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools. It said for over 20 years, law enforcement officials have educated and warned drivers, as well as passengers, about the importance of using seatbelts while in vehicles.

For more information on seatbelts in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.