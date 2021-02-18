Advertisement

KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision

At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.(Doug Brown, WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in an icy collision on I-470 Tuesday.

KHP says 75-year old Evelyn Webster suffered fatal injuries after striking a second vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-470 between Gage and Burlingame. Webster was heading west on the interstate just before 6:45 a.m., when she slid through the median into oncoming eastbound traffic.

The other driver was not injured.

