KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in an icy collision on I-470 Tuesday.

KHP says 75-year old Evelyn Webster suffered fatal injuries after striking a second vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-470 between Gage and Burlingame. Webster was heading west on the interstate just before 6:45 a.m., when she slid through the median into oncoming eastbound traffic.

The other driver was not injured.

