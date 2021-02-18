KDOL server goes down Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor’s unemployment server went down on Thursday morning, creating issues for many Kansans.

Multiple reports of Kansans being unable to access the Kansas Department of Labor rolled in on Thursday morning. The server had gone down, and as of 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, had been restored.

The Kansas Department of Labor said the server was down for about an hour.

When asked why the server had gone down a KDOL spokesman said, “[The] site goes down time to time. No major issues.”

KDOL also said in an email on Thursday morning that a vast majority of Kansans that are registering for unemployment on its new system are getting through and registering successfully. However, the statistics in the email show that 153,533 residents were “attempting authentication.” Of those that attempted authentication, just 77,230 were approved.

According to the figures, which KDOL provided, 50.3% of Kansans that tried to authenticate were approved and 49.7% were unable to get into the unemployment system, which is slightly above half of the claimants that tried to access the system.

KDOL said some users may be having issues logging in due to issues with the Google Chrome browser. It said it suggest using Firefox, Safari or Internet Explorer (not Edge) to access the system. It said it also thinks there are issues due to unfamiliarity with two-factor authentication. It said it wants to remind Kansans that every claimant will have to create new login credentials. If Kansans are having issues, it said it has staff ready to help when they call into the contact center.

According to the Department, the total number of claimants includes those that are waiting on actions to complete the registration process. It said this includes those that may have abandoned their registration, or have stopped the process.

