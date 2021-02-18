Kansas to take steps to reduce vaccination data lag

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s administration has come up with a fix for the gap in data reporting on COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas will now take new steps to address the data reporting issues that have inaccurately shown the number of residents vaccinated for COVID-19 in Kansas. She said to address the gap, Kansas will implement a series of policies to help solve the vaccine administration gap starting the week of Feb. 22.

According to Gov. Kelly, reported vaccine administration rates in the state have been much lower than expected, despite reports of vaccines being administered quickly by healthcare providers. She said the gap in reporting happened because of reporting inconsistencies and time lags between the state’s immunization registry and the federal registry.

“We want Kansans to have confidence that we are vaccinating at-risk Kansans as quickly as possible, and despite data lags, health care providers are administering all doses of vaccine to those who need them most,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “To fix these issues, we are working with local health departments and providers to urgently address the problem. The new processes we are implementing will allow us to spend more time and energy on getting vaccines in Kansans’ arms.”

Gov. Kelly said her administration will implement three processes to address the gap. She said those processes are as follows:

Introducing a new daily reporting snapshot for providers that have received or administered doses to report a snapshot of their top-line data. This will give a more accurate daily picture of the state’s vaccination progress as well as allow for targeted resolution of reporting or administration issues that impact the state overall.

Improving existing reporting by requiring a flat-file fix of data, which is a templated excel file, for providers to submit in WebIZ. This will ensure that more complete data is reported and will help correct reported CDC numbers to reflect the actual numbers.

Addressing underlying technical issues with a system-level solution that will address the underlying system and data transfer issues between provider systems, WebIZ and the CDC.

Starting Monday, Gov. Kelly said providers will be required to report data daily on doses received, administered, in inventory and transferred with the daily snapshot. She said the information will give the KDHE a clear view of where vaccines are being given and will help reveal reporting issues in KSWebIZ so they may be addressed. She said providers with reporting issues will be asked to submit patient-level information to KSWebIZ and KDHE via flat-files to minimize errors and account for doses that have been delivered, but not yet reported as administered or inventory.

According to Gov. Kelly, all three actions will help address the gap in administration data between what is seen in the state and the progress providers are making to vaccinate Kansans. She said her administration is also working with the KSWebIZ vendor to find and resolve the long-term data issues.

