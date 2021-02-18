Kansas school districts to have oversight on distribution of pandemic-related funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Commissioner of Education has created a new task force to guide and oversee the distribution of pandemic-related funds in school districts throughout the state.

The Kansas Department of Education says Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson has created a task force to guide and oversee school districts’ plans for how they will spend federal funds that are meant to support student learning and needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KSDE, the Commissioner’s Task Force on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Emergency Assistance for Nonpublic Schools Funding Oversight is made up of 19 people, which include superintendents, legislators, teachers, local school board members, business managers and private school personnel.

KSDE said the task force will oversee the distribution of $368 million in ESSER II funds and $26 million in EANS funds. It said the amounts given to each district will vary throughout the state. It said ESSER II funds are required to be spent on pandemic-related expenses by September of 2023.

According to the Department, the task force will provide oversight and approval of school district plans for how they will spend ESSER and EANS funds and will be in place until the summer of 2023. It said the group will have its first meeting on Friday, Feb. 26, in order to establish protocols and processes. It said the group will then meet from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday.

KSDE said group members and their positions in the task force are as follows:

Dr. Mike Argabright, superintendent, Southern Lyon County Unified School District 252.

Brad Bergsma, board member, Goodland USD 352.

Tracy Callard, gifted teacher, Wichita USD 259.

Dr. Nick Compagnone, superintendent, Catholic Diocese of Salina.

Sen. Brenda Dietrich, Kansas Legislature, District 20.

Janet Eaton, superintendent, Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

Dr. Frank Harwood, superintendent, De Soto USD 232.

Roberta Lewis, social science teacher, Fort Scott USD 234.

Lisa Peters, executive director of business, Salina USD 305.

Sen. Pat Pettey, Kansas Legislature, District 6.

Jim Porter, chair, Kansas State Board of Education.

Adam Proffitt, director of budget, State of Kansas.

Melissa Rooker, executive director, Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund.

Jamie Rumford, superintendent, Scott County USD 466.

Simeon Russell, executive director of business and operations, Dodge City USD 443.

Rep. Adam Thomas, Kansas Legislature, District 26.

Dr. Alicia Thompson, superintendent, Wichita USD 259.

Janet Waugh, vice-chair of the State Board of Education.

Jason Winbolt, school board member, Spring Hill USD 230.

