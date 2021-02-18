Kansas communities to see improvements to walking, biking trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas communities will receive $16.8 million to complete alternative transportation projects such as new walking and biking paths.

Governor Laura Kelly says alternative projects throughout the state will allow Kansas students to walk to school safely, expand recreational opportunities and improve access to the Flint Hills Trail State Park and Prairie Spirit Trail State Park.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Prairie Spirit State Park has been difficult to access due to an active railroad track and overgrown brush. She said the new projects will allow Kansans to enjoy the state’s natural beauty and encourage economic development through increased tourism as well as enhance residents’ quality of life.

Gov. Kelly said the alternative projects received $13.5 million which has been matched by $3.3 million with state and local funds. She said in total, 18 Kansas communities will receive $16.8 million for their alternative projects. She said the funding will go to help 18 communities in total.

According to the Kansas Governor, Columbus, Council Grove, Manhattan, Neodesha, Strong City and Wabaunsee will all get part of the funding to add to their safe routes to schools. She said Baldwin City, Eudora, Lawrence, Lecompton and Sterling will get funding to eliminate sidewalk gaps. Junction City, Salina, Topeka, Pottawatomie and Sterling, she said, will all get funding to extend to their walking and biking networks. Lastly, she said significant improvements will be made to the Flint Hills Trail State Park and the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park.

