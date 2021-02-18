Gov. Kelly makes appointment to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made an appointment to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Lesley A. Isherwood to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Court of Appeals Judge Steve Leben. She said Isherwood lives in Wichita and is a Senior Assistant District Attorney in Sedgwick County.

“Ms. Isherwood has devoted her career to serving Kansans as a prosecutor, and she has become one of the most experienced appellate litigators in our state,” Governor Kelly said. “She will bring to the Court of Appeals not only that wealth of experience but also a love of her community and of serving others. She will be an excellent Court of Appeals judge.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Isherwood has been a prosecutor for Sedgwick Co. since 1999 and now serves as Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Appellate Division. She said Isherwood has argued over 100 cases before Kansas appellate courts and has penned over 1,000 appellate briefs. She said after graduating from Washburn University School of Law in 1998, Isherwood briefly practiced law at Williams, Stroble, Malone, Mason & Ralph, P.A., in Dodge City. She said Isherwood earned her B.A. in English with honors from Washburn University in 1995.

Gov. Kelly said Isherwood serves in the Kansas Children’s Service League, the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, and has held leadership positions with the Junior League of Wichita and Dress for Success. She said Isherwood is a member of the National District Attorney’s Association, the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association and the Wichita Bar Association. She said in 2012, the Wichita Business Journal named Isherwood to its “40 Under 40″ list.

“I have enormous respect for the judges of the Court of Appeals, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside them,” Isherwood said. “As a prosecutor, I’ve approached the law as an advocate for public safety, but part of my job as an appellate attorney has been to see the law and the facts from multiple perspectives. My job as a Court of Appeals judge will be to sort through those perspectives and ensure that in each case the law is applied as written, fairly and without bias.”

According to the Kansas Governor, Isherwood’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said before 2013, Court of Appeals judges were not subject to Senate confirmation and were chosen by the governor from a group of finalists chosen by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission. She said because she favors a merit-based selection process, she created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission, which is a committee of lawyers and non-lawyers that recommend finalists for vacancies in the Court of Appeals.

Gov. Kelly said the nominating commission first forwarded three candidates for her consideration. She said those candidates were Isherwood, Russell Keller of Fairway and Carl Folsom of Lawrence. After the Senate failed to confirm Folsom’s appointment, she said the commission advanced Judge Rhonda Mason of Olathe as an additional candidate.

“Since the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission was created a little over a year ago, it has been quite busy,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate the hard work the commission has put into identifying the best and brightest in our legal community. I also thank Judge Mason and Russell Keller for their continued service to our state and legal community.”

Gov. Kelly said she and Isherwood are eager to work with the Senate to make sure there is a smooth, efficient confirmation process during the 2021 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.