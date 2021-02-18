Gas prices expected to keep rising after winter storm causes production to slow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices have been on a steady rise for the past few months.

Drivers will likely be forking over even more cash for gas in the coming days as prices continue to spike, thanks in part to the onslaught of winter weather in Texas.

According to USA Today, prices could go up 10 to 20 cents a gallon in the coming days after recent winter storms knocked out around a dozen refineries in Texas.

In Topeka, unleaded fuel on Thursday morning ranged in price from $2.20 to $2.49 a gallon, accordinng to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for unleaded gas in the United States was $2.57.5 per gallon as of Thursday morning, according to AAA. That was up around 4 cents from the $2.53.9 per gallon on Wednesday.

That number is up about 8 cents per gallon from the $2.49.1 of a week ago and 15 cents from the $2.38.6 of a month ago.

Last year at this time, gas was going for $2.44.1 per gallon.

