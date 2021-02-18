Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on(AP Graphics)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75....
Driver in crash that killed 4 Topekans was not drinking
Former Seaman coach facing child pornography charges wants phone evidence dismissed
At least one person died Tuesday morning in South-central Topeka after an accident on I-470.
KHP identifies driver killed in Tuesday I-470 collision
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Southwest Power Pool returns to Level 1 alert

Latest News

The CDC says flu activity is the lowest it’s been at this point in the season since it started...
CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005
What are the common symptoms of flu and what you can do to avoid the risk of complications?
What should you do if you get the flu?
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars