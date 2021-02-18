Emporia State WBB in regional listing for teams under NCAA DII Tournament consideration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s basketball is one of eight teams listed in the NCAA DII’s first set of regional rankings for consideration for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Six teams will qualify for the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament — two automatic qualifiers (MIAA and NSIC conference tournament winners) and four at-large teams.

Three other MIAA teams join the Lady Hornets in Wednesday’s list: Central Missouri, Fort Hays State, and Nebraska-Kearney.

Central Regional Teams Under Consideration this week (alphabetical order):

Augustana (South Dakota) - 9-4

Central Missouri - 16-2

Concordia-St. Paul - 10-4

Emporia State - 14-4

Fort Hays State - 16-2

Minnesota Duluth - 9-0

Nebraska-Kearney - 16-2

Sioux Falls - 7-4

Emporia State has the fourth-most wins and fifth best winning percentage among the eight teams listed.

The Central Regional will be held at the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. March 12-15.

